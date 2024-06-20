Yoo Seung Ho, the beloved South Korean actor, is all set to make his theatre debut with a groundbreaking role. The actor will be portraying a gay character in the iconic play Angels in America, which has garnered significant attention from fans.

On June 19, 2024, YG Entertainment has announced that Yoo Seung Ho will be making his theatre debut with the play Angels of America. However, what has caught everyone’s attention is that he will be portraying the lead role of Prior Walter, who is a gay character.

The character Prior Walter, is a terminally ill gay man who battles his illness while facing the end of his relationship. The role is a complex portrayal of a man navigating a tumultuous existence filled with visions and harsh realities, all the while maintaining his grace and wit. The actor will be undergoing a significant transformation, both internally and externally, to effectively portray the complicated character. Moreover, his dedication to playing the role showcases his love for the craft.

Yoo Seung Ho expressed that he was captivated by the honest and unique character, which motivated him to take on his first theater challenge. He is striving to connect with Prior, who fights to prove himself in unseen places for life and love. The artist is also committed to bringing new energy to the stage for the audience.

More about Angels in America

Set against the backdrop of 1980s America, Angels in America is a poignant exploration of the lives of marginalized individuals grappling with the intersecting issues of race, politics, religion, and sexual orientation. The play, lauded since its premiere in 1991, delves deep into the struggles and suppressed desires of those living in a society fraught with hatred and prejudice.

The play is scheduled to be performed from August 6, 2024, to September 28, 2024, at the LG Arts Center in Seoul, South Korea. Audiences from all around the world will be able to witness Yoo Seung Ho's debut performance on stage.

