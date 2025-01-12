Motel California: Na In Woo And Lee Se Young shine as picture-perfect bride and groom in mesmerizing wedding PICS

Motel California is an ongoing South Korean series starring Na In Woo and Lee Se Young in the leading roles. New stills of the show have been released have been released showcasing the lead couple as bride and groom. The plot of the show follows a girl who returns to her hometown after 12 years of escaping from it.

On January 11, 2024, the Motel California production team released new still cuts from the upcoming series featuring Lee Se Young as Ji Kang Hee and Na In Woo as Cheon Yeon Soo. In the images, Na In Woo can be seen in a well-fitted tux looking dashing while eagerly waiting at the alter. Meanwhile, Lee Se Young looks mesmerizing as a bride in her white ballgown and veil.

Previously, on the first episode of Motel California, Ji Gang Hui and Cheon Yeon Su faced a bittersweet separation when she left for Seoul, leaving him behind in their hometown. Over a decade later, their paths crossed again when Ji Gang Hui unexpectedly returned for the funeral of Cheon Yeon Su’s grandfather. The moment they saw each other, emotions surged, and Cheon Yeon Su didn’t hesitate to rush into Ji Gang Hui’s arms.

Based on Shim Yoon Seo’s 2019 novel Home, Bitter Home (literal title), Motel California is a romance drama penned by Lee Seo Yoon and directed by Jang Joon Ho and Kim Hyung Min. The story centers on a woman who was raised in a rural motel named Motel California. After fleeing her small-town roots, she returns 12 years later, hoping to rekindle her first love while confronting the challenges that await her in the place she once called home.

Advertisement

The second episode of the season was released on January 11, 2024. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds.

ALSO READ: When the Stars Gossip: Lee Min Ho races to outsmart Oh Jung Se in their secret mission; SEE PICS