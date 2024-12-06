Motel California Poster OUT: Lee Se Young and Na In Woo's romance captured in snow globe, teases first love drama

The upcoming drama Motel California has unveiled an enchanting new poster, setting the stage for an emotionally charged romance. Based on Shim Yoon Seo’s 2019 novel Home, Bitter Home (literal title), Motel California is a romance drama penned by Lee Seo Yoon and directed by Jang Joon Ho and Kim Hyung Min.

The story follows Ji Kang Hee (Lee Se Young), a woman who grew up in a rural motel named Motel California. After escaping her small-town life at 20, she returns 12 years later, confronting her past and reconnecting with her first love, Cheon Yeon Soo (Na In Woo).

The newly released poster immediately grabs attention with its nostalgic charm. Featuring the antique signboard of Motel California, it embodies the small-town atmosphere where Ji Kang Hee’s story begins. This motel, once her home, was the place she left behind in pursuit of independence and success, only to be drawn back years later.

Take a look at the poster here;

The centerpiece of the poster is a delicate snow globe that encapsulates Ji Kang Hee and Cheon Yeon Soo, frozen in a moment of tender connection. Their affectionate gazes convey a bittersweet love story, a mix of longing and hope that will resonate deeply with viewers. The accompanying text, “I wish I was your first,” heightens curiosity about their relationship and the unresolved emotions between them.

Lee Se Young brings her expertise in portraying complex romance, taking on the role of Ji Kang Hee, a determined interior designer who must face her emotional scars and rediscover the meaning of home. Meanwhile, Na In Woo, known for his on-screen chemistry, plays Cheon Yeon Soo, her childhood friend and first love. Their pairing promises a magical dynamic that will leave audiences rooting for their journey of reconciliation.

The production team shared their excitement, saying, “The synergy between Lee Se Young and Na In Woo will fill the beginning of the year with warmth and excitement. We invite viewers to join us for this heartfelt story of a first love’s second chance.”

Scheduled to premiere on January 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST, the drama promises to deliver a heartwarming tale of love, memories, and second chances.

