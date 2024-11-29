Check In Hanyang new poster OUT: Bae In Hyuk and Kim Ji Eun tease secrets and romance in Joseon era; see PICS

The highly anticipated historical romance drama Check in Hanyang has just released new posters featuring its stars, Bae In Hyuk and Kim Ji Eun, teasing a story full of secrets, intrigue, and unexpected romance set in the heart of the Joseon Dynasty.

Set against the backdrop of the bustling city of Hanyang, the drama centers on the lives of young “interns” at Yongcheonlu, the largest inn in Joseon, where personal histories and ambitions intertwine.

Bae In Hyuk takes on the role of Prince Lee Eun, the powerful son of the king, who hides his royal identity to join Yongcheonlu under the alias Lee Eun Ho. Meanwhile, Kim Ji Eun portrays Hong Deok Soo, a woman who disguises herself as a man for reasons yet to be revealed, struggling to survive in a world that demands secrecy.

The newly unveiled posters offer an intriguing glimpse into the characters' lives and the complex dynamics between them. The first poster shows Lee Eun Ho and Hong Deok Soo as trainees at Yongcheonlu, sharing a room and experiencing the ups and downs of their daily work.

The caption, “Hong Deok Soo, don’t act recklessly,” hints at Lee Eun Ho’s protective yet conflicted feelings toward his fellow trainee. As the two navigate the twists and turns of their lives at the inn, the poster teases a growing closeness between them, with plenty of drama and tension in store.

The second poster uncovers deeper layers of mystery, revealing Lee Eun Ho’s true identity as Prince Lee Eun, a king’s son cloaked in royal power. Meanwhile, Hong Deok Soo is seen dressed as a woman, suggesting that her true identity is far more complex than it first appears. The caption, “Hong Jae On, what is your true identity?” hints at a secret past and a hidden name, adding an air of mystery surrounding Hong Deok Soo’s character. Why is Lee Eun Ho so intrigued by her, and what other secrets are lurking beneath the surface?

Check In Hanyang is set to premiere on December 21 at 7:50 p.m. KST, and fans can expect a captivating blend of romance, suspense, and dramatic reveals as the young interns at Yongcheonlu navigate their personal and professional lives.

