Motel California premiere day stills: Lee Se Young and Na In Woo long for each other despite their painful past; PICS

Motel California starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo is finally premiering today! The plot of the show follows a girl who returns to her hometown after 12 years of escaping from it. New stills have been released ahead of the show’s premiere, showcasing a crucial moment between the leading cast.

On January 10, 2024, the production team of Motel California released new still cuts from the upcoming series featuring Lee Se Young as Ji Kang Hee and Na In Woo as Cheon Yeon Soo. In the images, the long-awaited reunion between Gang Hui and Yeon Su, unfolding in the bustling heart of the city after over a decade apart is shown. Their separation dates back to the dawn of their 20s when Gang Hui left Hana Village, marking the end of their youthful chapter together.

Now in her 30s, Gang Hui has evolved into a confident professional navigating life in Seoul, while Yeon Su remains seemingly unchanged, evoking memories of the same Yeon Su from their farewell years ago. This striking difference between their paths adds intrigue to the fateful encounter that brings them together in Seoul’s crowded streets.

Based on Shim Yoon Seo’s 2019 novel Home, Bitter Home (literal title), Motel California is a romance drama penned by Lee Seo Yoon and directed by Jang Joon Ho and Kim Hyung Min. The story centers on a woman who was raised in a rural motel named Motel California. After fleeing her small-town roots, she returns 12 years later, hoping to rekindle her first love while confronting the challenges that await her in the place she once called home.

The show is set to release on January 10, 2025, and will consist of 8 episodes in total, airing every Friday and Saturday. Are you excited for the new romantic comedy?

