Lee Se Young and Na In Woo’s Motel California: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Directed by Kim Hyung Min and written by Lee Seo Yoon, Motel California is a South Korean romantic series starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo in the leading roles. The plot follows a girl who returns to her hometown after 12 years of escaping from it and reunites with her old friend.

Motel California Release Date and Time

Motel California is scheduled to premiere on January 10, 2025, airing every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 KST. The series will have a total of 12 episodes.

Where to Watch Motel California

The drama will air on South Korea's MBC network, with potential availability on international streaming platforms for global viewers. Subtitled versions, such as English subtitles, are expected to make the series accessible to a broader audience.

The Genre of Motel California

Motel California is a heartfelt drama blending elements of romance and emotional depth. Set against a backdrop of poignant relationships and personal growth, the series delves into compelling narratives that promise to resonate with viewers.

Motel California plot

The plot follows Ji Gang Hui, who grew up at Motel California, enduring local gossip due to her mixed-race background and family situation. After leaving for Seoul at 20, she becomes a successful interior designer but returns home 12 years later, reuniting with her first love, Cheon Yeon Su, a village veterinarian.

Advertisement

Despite avoiding unwanted matchmaking rumors, Yeon Su has only ever loved Gang Hui, setting the stage for their heartfelt reunion and unresolved feelings.

Motel California cast

The cast is led by Lee Se Young, who has previously worked in various K-drama series such as The Crowned Clown, The Red Sleeve, The Law Cafe, and The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, among others. She also appeared in the 2024 series What Comes After Love opposite Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi.

Na In Woo stars as the male lead, who gained immense fame for his role in Mr. Queen and Marry My Husband. The supporting cast includes Choi Min Soo, Kim Tae Hyeong, Choi Hee Jin, and more.