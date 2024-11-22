‘My number one girl’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo celebrates Rosé’s latest release with heartfelt comment

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has unveiled her highly awaited single, Number One Girl, on November 22, 2024. This track acts as the pre-release for her forthcoming solo album, rosie. In a show of support, her bandmate Jisoo left a touching comment on Rosé’s latest Instagram post.

On November 22, 2024, Rosé from BLACKPINK released the track Number One Girl along with the music video. In a recent Instagram post, the artist shared a clip of the song with the caption, ‘this one is for every girl (and boy) who dreams to be somebody’s number one.’ Her bandmate Jisoo left a heartwarming comment under the post saying ‘you will always be my number one girl.’ The exchange has left fans in awe as it showcases their forever love and bond.

Rosé contributed to the songwriting of Number One Girl and also directed its music video. Notably, Bruno Mars co-wrote the lyrics and co-produced the track alongside others. The song reflects Rosé's yearning to be someone’s priority, drawing from her personal experiences in a toxic relationship. In the music video, she delivers a heartfelt performance, dressed casually, with a somber expression that captures the song’s deep emotions.

Rosé and Bruno Mars collaborated on the track APT. which became extremely popular soon after’s its release. Moreover, they also performed at the 2024 MAMA Awards on November 22, 2024. The song grabbed the 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100, and Rosé became the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the chart. She made another achievement with the song by taking the top spot on the Global Spotify chart, making her the first K-pop female soloist to do so.

The artist held a special listening party for 80 of her lucky fans ahead of her solo album rosie’s premiere. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes Number One Girl, Drinks or Coffee, Two Years, 3AM, Game Boy, APT, Stay a Little Longer, Too Bad For Us, Call It The End, Not The Same, Toxic Till The End, and Dance All Night.