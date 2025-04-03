Box Office: As Universal and Blumhouse tease M3GAN 2.0 at CinemaCon, revisiting the first film’s remarkable theatrical run

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse surprised CinemaCon attendees with the first look at M3GAN 2.0 on Wednesday, April 2. As the trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 sci-fi horror played, it became clear that the AI-powered doll is back—and she is back with a vengeance.

With excitement building, we thought it’d be an ideal time to reflect on the original film’s remarkable box office performance. Released in January of the aforementioned year, M3GAN was an unexpected triumph, with its themes of horror and sharp satire resonating brilliantly with audiences. Directed by Gerard Johnstone and produced by James Wan and Jason Blum, the film was made on a modest USD 12 million budget yet raked in an astonishing USD 181 million worldwide.

Its viral marketing campaign played a crucial role in its success, with M3GAN’s unsettling dance moves becoming a TikTok trend. The film debuted at USD 30.4 million domestically, holding its own amid competition from Avatar: The Way of Water and proving yet again that no one does high-yielding horror on a tight budget like Blumhouse.

Now, M3GAN 2.0 takes the story two years into the future. Gemma, the brilliant roboticist behind M3GAN, has become a prominent voice in AI regulation, while her teenage niece, Cady, struggles with Gemma’s overprotective rules. The trailer, per Deadline, opened with M3GAN’s chilling voice declaring, “I admit there were some bugs in my programming. It’s hardly fair to blame me for that.”

For all who haven't seen the film, the robot goes on a murderous rampage, leading to her demolition.

Unbeknownst to those responsible for M3GAN, her technology has been stolen and weaponized by a powerful defense contractor, creating an advanced infiltration unit named Amelie. As the latter grows self-aware, however, she begins rejecting human command.

With destruction looming, Gemma is forced to bring M3GAN back to life, this time with infallible upgrades. Faster, stronger, and more lethal, M3GAN must confront Amelie in a battle that threatens humanity’s future. Unlike its predecessor, M3GAN 2.0 embraces elaborate action, promising an all-out clash between two AI forces.

The film sees the return of Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, who play Gemma and Cady, respectively, alongside newcomers Aristotle Athari, Tim Shrap, Jemaine Clement, and Ivanna Sakhno. Johnstone and Akela Cooper reunite as director and writer, with Williams joining the producing team.

Set to hit theaters on June 27, M3GAN 2.0 is elevating the stakes of spectacle, swapping its horror-thriller theme for an action-horror showdown. The film’s presentation at CinemaCon ended with an army of M3GANs dancing to Britney Spears’ Oops!... I Did It Again. That’s telling in itself.

