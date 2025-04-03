Sikandar Box Office: Can Salman Khan's latest entertainer steady up over second weekend with no new big Hindi movies?

Sikandar, which marks Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss' first collaboration, hit the screens on March 30, 2025. Released on Sunday, the latest actioner has been a decent performer, however, it couldn't shine in its first week. Now, all eyes are on Sikandar entering the second weekend. Will it steady up its business? Let's decode.

Can Sikandar Steady Up In Its Second Weekend?

Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar couldn't manage to utilize the occasion of Eid at its best due to mixed to poor reception. The mass action drama was expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club in the opening weekend, considering Salman Khan's superstardom. This is to note that Chhaava achieved this feat within three days of its release.

Sikandar remained under Rs 100 crore in the first week. Now, after its lacklustre start, Sikandar has to show better trends in the future. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has no big new releases coming up in the second weekend. Hence, it has the opportunity to bring respectable numbers as there will not be any major competition which can affect its business.

As per the latest development, the Sikandar makers have announced BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie offers for the audiences. The BOGO offer should boost the performance of the action drama at the box office. Salman Khan's fans, who missed the movie during the Eid weekend, are expected to apply this offer while buying the tickets this time.

Sikandar To Compete With Jaat

After the second weekend, Sikandar will lock horns with Jaat at the box office. Speaking of which, Sunny Deol's upcoming actioner is slated to be released on April 10, 2025. This is to note that Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 cult classic, Darr is re-releasing in theaters tomorrow.

Anyway, can Sikandar change its game in the second weekend? Let's see.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

