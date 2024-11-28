Na In Woo channels his romantic side as vet opposite Lee Se Young in upcoming K-drama Motel California; SEE PICS

Hotel California is an upcoming South Korean series starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo in the leading roles. The plot of the show follows a girl who returns to her hometown after 12 years of escaping from it. However, ahead of its release, the stills of Na In Woo’s first look from the show have been revealed.

On November 28, 2024, the production team of the upcoming series Motel California has released several stills of Na In Woo in his character as Cheon Yeon Soo. In the newly released stills, the actor perfectly captures the essence of a gentle veterinarian in a tranquil rural setting. Dressed in a medical gown, he exudes warmth and approachability, with his kind, puppy-like eyes contrasting his strong and dependable presence. His portrayal radiates a calming energy, leaving fans eager to see the soothing vibe he will bring to the drama.

As the most eligible bachelor in the rural village of Hanaeup, Cheon Yeon Soo is a ruggedly charming veterinarian admired for his ability to tame even the most unruly bulls and connect effortlessly with both animals and people. Despite his popularity, he is a hopeless romantic, devoted to the idea of loving only one woman for life.

However, his peaceful routine is turned upside down when his first love, Ji Kang Hee (played by Lee Se Young), unexpectedly returns to their hometown after 12 years. Having left for Seoul without much regard for those she left behind, her sudden reappearance disrupts Yeon Soo’s world, setting the stage for emotional turmoil and unresolved feelings.

Based on Shim Yoon Seo’s 2019 novel Home, Bitter Home (literal title), Motel California is a romance drama penned by Lee Seo Yoon and directed by Jang Joon Ho and Kim Hyung Min. The story centers on a woman who was raised in a rural motel named Motel California. After fleeing her small-town roots, she returns 12 years later, hoping to rekindle her first love while confronting the challenges that await her in the place she once called home.

The show is set to release in January 2025 and will consist of 8 episodes in total, airing every Friday and Saturday.