BUZZ: Daaku Maharaaj director Bobby Kolli is reportedly in talks with Hrithik Roshan for his Hindi debut

Director Bobby Kolli is reported to be in talks for his Hindi debut with Hrithik Roshan. As per a report by Gulte, the filmmaker is in the initial discussion stage of the film.

According to the same, the director met with Hrithik recently and narrated the storyline. Apparently, the War actor had liked the storyline with the rest of the details yet to be confirmed. Moreover, it is also being reported that the film might be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Talking about Bobby Kolli, the director was last seen helming the hit venture Daaku Maharaaj. The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer action thriller featured the tale of an IES officer who sets out to solve a village’s water crisis but comes across the tyrannical family who rules the lands.

With tyranny being on a high rise, the man becomes a vigilante hero and tries to protect the villagers from harm’s way. Aside from NBK, the film had Bobby Deol as the co-lead with Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, Makarand Deshpande, Urvashi Rautela, and many more in key roles.

Despite gaining mixed reviews, the film was a massive hit at the box office. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is set to hit the big screens this year with the sequel film War 2. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji features Jr NTR as the co-lead who will be playing the main antagonist. The film would mark the Devara actor’s debut in YRF Spy Universe. Additionally, the movie also has Kiara Advani as the female lead.

The Hrithik Roshan starrer is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025, coinciding with Independence Day. Interestingly, the film will clash releasing on Coolie starring Rajinikanth.

Furthermore, Hrithik Roshan is set to helm and star in the film Krrish 4, marking his debut as a director.

