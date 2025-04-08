Hyeri announces first-ever solo Asia fan meeting tour Welcome to HYERI’s STUDIO with 6 city stops; full schedule inside

Actress and singer Hyeri is preparing to take a bold new step in her career as she prepares for her first-ever solo fan meeting tour across Asia. On April 4, her agency Sublime dropped the eagerly anticipated details of the 2025 HYERI FANMEETING TOUR: Welcome to HYERI’s STUDIO, sharing the first round of confirmed dates and cities through the agency’s official social media channels. The announcement was accompanied by a vibrant and welcoming tour poster, instantly sending fans into excitement.

The tour will begin in Seoul on June 7, before moving to Osaka on June 12, Tokyo on June 14, Macau on June 22, Taipei on July 5, and Hong Kong on July 19. So far, six major cities have been announced, but the teaser included a tantalizing “AND MORE” message, suggesting that further stops may soon be added to the itinerary. This expansion hints at the scale of Hyeri’s popularity and the growing international demand for her presence, particularly in the Asian market.

This marks a major step in Hyeri’s career, as it will be the first time she will host a fan meeting tour independently since her debut. While she has long been adored as a member of the girl group Girl’s Day and as a beloved actress in Korean dramas, Welcome to HYERI’s STUDIO allows her to shine entirely on her own. It’s an opportunity to personally thank fans, interact more closely, and share new sides of herself with the public, making it an event filled with meaning for both the artist and her fans.

Hyeri’s rising fame across Asia has been especially evident in recent months. Her latest drama Friendly Rivalry, which premiered in February 2025, proved to be a commercial and critical success internationally. The series soared to the top of streaming charts in Japan and Taiwan, reinforcing her appeal beyond her home country. Capitalizing on this momentum, Hyeri also graced the cover of the March issue of Chinese fashion magazine SPOTLIGHT. The issue reportedly sold over 50,000 copies.

The fanmeeting tour also speaks to Hyeri’s evolving image and growing influence as a multi-talented star. Known for her relatability, humor, and charm, she continues to win hearts in every project she takes on. This tour will not only serve as a chance for fans to see her in person but also as a celebration of her journey from idol to accomplished actress, and now to a solo star capable of commanding stages across Asia.

