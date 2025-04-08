My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 1 Recap: Eraserhead Comes Back; Everything You Missed

The debut episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes hit the screens this week. After months of anticipation, the episode finally delivered a fiery outing. Titled I'm Here, it officially introduces fans to Koichi Haimawari, a college student with dreams of becoming a hero like All Might. Set years before the events of the original My Hero Academia series, this spinoff focuses on vigilantes, individuals who operate outside the official hero system.

Koichi’s quirk, Slide and Glide, allows him to move smoothly across surfaces as long as three limbs remain in contact. While it’s not a combat-focused ability, Koichi uses it to help others in small ways, earning him the nickname 'Nice Guy' around his neighborhood. However, his peaceful routine is interrupted after he’s targeted by a group of thugs.

The episode also introduces Pop Step, a performer who uses her Leap quirk to attract attention during illegal concerts. Koichi runs into her during one of her shows, but both find themselves in trouble when the same villains return and threaten Pop Step.

Koichi tries to defend her but is clearly outmatched until a mysterious man named Knuckleduster arrives. He defeats the attackers with ease and reveals that he's tracking a dangerous drug known as Trigger.

The substance enhances quirks, turning ordinary villains into major threats. Despite Koichi's inexperience, Knuckleduster offers to train him as his apprentice, believing that heroism doesn't always require official approval.

The episode ends with Eraser Head making an unexpected appearance as Knuckleduster and Koichi begin their investigation into Trigger. While brief, his presence connects this spinoff to the broader My Hero Academia universe and hints at more crossover moments to come.

​Fans of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes can look forward to Episode 2, titled Takeoff, which is scheduled to premiere on Monday, April 14, 2025. The episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll at 8:15 AM Pacific Time (PT), 11:15 AM Eastern Time (ET), and 4:15 PM British Summer Time (BST).

