Kim Hye Yoon plans big screen comeback post Lovely Runner success with lead role in horror film A Place to Kill: Report

Actress Kim Hye Yoon is reportedly making her long-awaited return to the big screen with the horror film A Place to Kill (working title), marking her first movie role in three years since Ditto (2022). According to multiple industry insiders, the actress has officially confirmed her participation in the project and is currently preparing for filming. With this new role, Kim Hye Yoon is expected to show a striking transformation as she ventures into the horror genre; one she hasn’t tackled in a leading capacity before.

Directed by Lee Sang Min, A Place to Kill is a horror thriller centered around Salmokji, a real-life reservoir that is notorious for its unsettling aura and chilling urban legends. The film draws inspiration from real folklore and eerie tales passed down through generations, incorporating elements of psychological horror and suspense. By blending Korea’s cultural mythos with modern horror storytelling, the film aims to offer an atmospheric, spine-tingling experience that sets it apart from conventional horror films.

Kim Hye Yoon will take on a solo lead role, a challenge that many see as a milestone in her career. Known for her excellent performances and ability to fully inhabit a character’s emotional world, Kim has steadily built a reputation as one of the most versatile young actresses in the industry. Her performance in The Girl on a Bulldozer (2022) was widely praised for its raw intensity and emotional depth, further proving her talent beyond romantic comedies and youth dramas. This time, she will carry the entire film on her shoulders, handling a character caught in a maze of fear, mystery, and psychological trauma.

This project comes at a time when Kim Hye Yoon is experiencing a meteoric rise in popularity. She recently impressed audiences with her role in the hit drama Lovely Runner, which not only solidified her standing as a rom-com darling but also opened the door to more challenging and diverse roles. Now, with A Place to Kill, Kim is stepping outside her comfort zone, possibly gearing up to become the industry’s new ‘Horror Queen.’

The film is being produced by The Lamp, the production company behind critically acclaimed films such as Taxi Driver, Samjin Company English Class, and Escape. Distribution will be handled by Showbox, a major player in the Korean film industry. With top-tier production and distribution teams backing the film, expectations are already soaring.

In addition to her film comeback, Kim Hye Yoon is also set to lead the upcoming drama Human from Today, further cementing her status as one of the most in-demand actresses in the industry. Moreover, filming for A Place to Kill is scheduled to begin later this year. As fans eagerly await her transformation in this eerie, suspense-laden story, all eyes are on Kim Hye Yoon to deliver yet another unforgettable performance, this time in the chilling embrace of fear.

