G-Dragon and Lee Soo Hyuk are besties; actor reveals BIG chat proof of their friendship: 'You crazy...'

K-pop idol G-Dragon and actor Lee Soo Hyuk are bestie goals. They have showcased their love and support for each other on multiple occasions. A recent social media activity of Lee Soo Hyuk showcased his fun antics with the BIGBANG member, making them relatable to all the close friends out there. On April 7, the actor dropped a screenshot of his chat with his 88-liner friend G-Dragon on his Instagram story, where the two were seen bantering and teasing each other.

Their informal way of chatting showcases a side of them that fans have not seen on-screen and they loved it. Both Lee Soo Hyuk and G-Dragon are known to be introverts and men of less words. Their similar nature might have drawn them to one another. In the screenshot shared by Lee Soo Hyuk, it could be seen that G-Dragon sent an interview video of the Tomorrow actor to him. In the video, Lee Soo Hyuk said, "I’m busy watching all kinds of OTT shows. And my favorite artists are making comebacks too,” when asked about his hobbies.

On being DMed with the video, Lee Soo Hyuk recalled "That was ages ago. Must’ve been during Tomorrow." The K-pop star teasingly inquisitioned who he was talking about. To that Lee Soo Hyuk playfully responded, "You crazy guy, did you send that thinking it was about you?" The BIGBANG member then asked, "Who’s your favorite artist if it’s not me? Make your stance clear." His tone exuded a hint of friendly jealousy, just like any bestie duo. Lee Soo Hyuk shared the screenshot of this banter and captioned it as "Is he really sane? I thought he was finally back to normal. I should be worried about myself instead."

Fans loved how comfortable they were with each other and wanted to see more such unfiltered content. Just then, they dropped more evidence of their close bond. G-Dragon shared the poster of Lee Soo Hyun's upcoming drama Paran on his Instagram story. Lee Soo Hyuk reposted it with a hilarious caption, “He must be sane. Or maybe he’s really struggling. He’s doing something he never does. Still, thank you.” The two of them last appeared together in G-Dragon's music variety show Good Day.

