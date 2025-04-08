3 Tamil, Telugu movies releasing this week in theaters: Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly to Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Jack
The Tamil and Telugu film industries are gearing up for the release of some highly anticipated movies. Check them out!
This week in April, the Tamil and Telugu film fraternity is all set for an entertaining time at the box office. Here’s a look at the 3 Tamil and Telugu movies releasing this week in theaters.
3 Tamil, Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week
Good Bad Ugly
- Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prasanna, Prabhu
- Releasing on: April 10, 2025
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Action comedy
Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly is one of the highly anticipated films set to make its theatrical debut this week. The Tamil actioner promises to deliver a massy experience, featuring a classic and iconic screenplay by superstar AK. The film is said to be deeply rooted in emotional connections and will also have a significant appeal for family audiences.
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi
- Cast: Pradeep Machiraju, Deepika Pilli, Vennela Kishore, Satya
- Releasing on: April 11, 2025
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Romantic comedy
Pradeep Machiraju’s Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi promises to transport audiences into a heartfelt love story. This Telugu rom-com is inspired by the 1996 film of the same name, which starred Pawan Kalyan. The story follows a civil engineer who meets and falls for a spirited girl from a village, offering a fresh take on romance.
Jack
- Cast: Siddu Jonnalagadda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Prakash Raj
- Releasing on: April 10, 2025
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Action comedy
Jack, a quirky action-comedy, is set to entertain audiences with Siddu Jonnalagadda in the lead role. He plays a whimsical spy assigned to track down four terrorists. However, his mission takes a twist when he crosses paths with a senior officer on the same task, leading to an inevitable clash at work.
ALSO READ: BUZZ: Daaku Maharaaj director Bobby Kolli is reportedly in talks with Hrithik Roshan for his Hindi debut