John Abraham confesses being written off after first film; here’s how he moved on and came back stronger

John Abraham is one such actor in the Bollywood industry who has always left his fans wanting more with his films. He has given us some memorable and iconic characters and films in the past. But what if we tell you that he was written off after his debut movie? Yes, you heard that right. The Dostana actor revealed this in a recent interview.

Advertisement

Talking to IANS about this, John Abraham recalled being written off after his debut movie. He also claimed that it was his resilience that made him come back stronger. The Vedaa star further stressed that he does not look back at his professional journey and this is the reason his initial failure did not affect him.

He also expressed that an actor has to always look in the front and that they are as good as their last innings. “Of course, it’s very important for the film trade to know and the audience to know your filmography. But you, as a person, have to look in front. It’s for the audience to look at your filmography,” stated the actor.

John also said that a lot of people tell him that he is not a ‘one-dimensional’ actor. His movies range from Garam Masala to Force to No Smoking. He admitted that he has done all kinds of genres, and that is what matters. “Am I good at everything? No. Am I learning with every film? The answer is yes. I learn with every film, I learn with every director and grow,” concluded the star.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham was last seen in The Diplomat. It was a political thriller helmed by Special OPS and Mukhbir-The Story of a Spy director, Shivam Nair. Penned by Ritesh Shah, the entertainer was based on the true story of Indian diplomat JP Singh. While John takes the lead, he is joined by an impressive ensemble cast that includes Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, Ashwath Bhatt, and many others. The Diplomat was theatrically released on March 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham will be next seen in a geopolitical thriller titled Tehran, also starring Manushi Chhillar, with Dinesh Vijan backing the project.

ALSO READ: The Diplomat star John Abraham admits his career is built on criticism; reveals 'only thing' that keeps him going