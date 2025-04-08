BTS' V becomes ‘Most-searched K-pop star’ of 2025 amid military service; know who else is in Top 10

Even while serving in the military, BTS’ Vaka Kim Taehyung continues to dominate global headlines, proving that his presence is too powerful to be forgotten. Known for his magnetic screen presence, captivating vocals, and undeniable charm, V’s influence remains intact—both on and off the stage.

According to Star News Korea, data from Google Trends reveals that BTS’ V was the most searched K-pop star globally during the first quarter of 2025, covering the period from January to March. Despite his absence from the entertainment scene due to his mandatory military enlistment, V’s popularity has only grown. Google Trends, often recognized as a reliable measure of public interest—even used in political forecasts—highlights just how significant V’s global impact remains.

Advertisement

BTS’ V, known as the singer behind the soulful tracks Inner Child, Sweet Dreams, FRIENDS, Winter Bear and many more, topped Google searches in 71 out of the 79 countries surveyed. These include major regions such as the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, parts of the Middle East, and Central Asia. His widespread appeal is undeniable. Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, and Billie Eilish also appear on the top 10 list of Google's top search.

Adding to his accolades, V has been consistently ranked among the Most Handsome Asian Stars, claiming the title in 2021, 2022, and again in 2024. Since BTS' debut on June 13, 2013, up to April 8, 2025, BTS V has held his ground as one of the most searched and talked-about figures in K-pop history.

Even without releasing music or making public appearances, BTS V ranks fourth among the world’s most-searched male pop stars, following global icons Drake, Eminem, and Justin Bieber.

On Instagram, his influence is equally impressive. With just 129 posts and only following fellow BTS members, V has amassed 66.9 million followers. Notably, he became the fastest K-pop idol to surpass 60 million followers—achieving the feat in just one year and six months.

Advertisement

BTS' V enlisted in December 2023 alongside BTS leader RM and is expected to complete his service on June 10, 2025—just a day before fellow members Jungkook and Jimin begin theirs. Suga, serving as a public service worker, will be the final member to return, setting the stage for BTS’ long-awaited reunion and future group plans.

ALSO READ: 'See you in warm spring': BTS' V confirms promotion to Sergeant, shares bulked up military PHOTOS counting down D-107