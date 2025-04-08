Meet actor who worked with Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, lost role in Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, was in depression due to lack of work and is now…

The actor we’re talking about today has worked with the likes of Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan. The roller coaster ride of this actress was such that she lost out on the Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire, and endured depression due to lack of work. In case you can't guess, we are talking about none other than Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The actress rose to fame with her role of a 'nagging girlfriend' in movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Nushrratt, started her career with television and later made her acting debut in 2006 with Jai Santoshi Maa.

Apart from the above-mentioned films, she gained recognition with her appearances in movies like Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Dream Girl, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (cameo), Ram Setu, and Akaash Vani, among others. Expanding boundaries, she ventured into the digital space with supernatural thriller Chhorii and Janhit Mein Jaari.

While speaking with IANS back in 2018, Nushrratt had revealed that she was one of the shortlisted girls for the female lead of the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, which was eventually played by Freida Pinto.

She explained, "But I was not finalized because of my looks. (Director) Danny Boyle's team sat me down and explained that I do not look like a girl coming from a slum area. I was told that I am a damn good actor and everything is perfect except the fact that my look doesn't fit the character."

In another interview with Rediff.com in 2019, the actress had admitted not landing any interesting offers despite Pyaar Ka Punchnama’s success. She remembered doing Akash Vani later, which bombed at the box office.

"I was at home for two years and in severe depression. And I did not leave my house. I would not even watch movies. I was stunned, how could my film flop? It took a huge toll on me," she had mentioned. The actress noted that she did PKP 2 later, which performed well, while she made choices of a "few bad films," which also flopped.

On the professional front, Nushrratt's upcoming supernatural film, Chhorii 2, co-starring Soha Ali Khan, is set to be released on Prime Video on April 11, 2025.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

