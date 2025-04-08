Park Na Rae cancels show appearance 1 hour before broadcast after BoA's drunken remark about her dating Jun Hyun Moo

South Korean variety show specialist Park Na Rae was scheduled to make an appearance in the show Son Tae Jin’s Trot Radio on April 8. However, she informed of her inability to be a part of it, just an hour before the show was about to begin its live broadcast, as reported by K-media OSEN. A day before, she was mentioned by singer BoA under the influence on a live. Netizens have connected the dots, speculating that Park Na Rae's reason for the last minute cancellation might have been a move to avoid any questions regarding BoA.

On April 7, BoA appeared drunk during a live with MC Jun Hyun Moo. She allegedly showcased too much skinship with him due to being under the influence of alcohol and viewers of the live show criticised it. The backlash she faced due to that prompted her to issue an apology statement within hours of the event. But how did Park Na Rae get dragged into this? Apparently during the live, BoA was asked by a fan why was Jun Hyun Moo dating Park Na Rae not possible. BoA made a controversial remark to that, stating, “Jun was too good for Park.”

Many fans found it offensive, and discussions regarding the same took place in online portals. As Park Na Rae's scheduled appearance cancellation took place just a day after the live, it sparked rumors of her avoiding the BoA issue. Due to the singer being a topic of discussion currently, it was very likely that Park Na Rae would have been asked about her relationship with Jun Hyun Moo and her thoughts on BoA's comment that she was no match for him. To allegedly avoid all this, she got a representative of hers to say, "Park Na Rae was unable to attend today’s broadcast of ‘Son Tae Jin’s Trot Radio’ due to a drop in condition.”

The show's team also announced the cancellation of Park Na Rae's appearance on their social media, citing personal reasons. Netizens sympathized with her and commented on the qoo, "it's a shame that only Park Na-rae was mentioned unnecessarily." Another wrote, "There are many people cheering you on, so cheer up." Some even thought she might be sick and thus, opted out from the schedule last-minute. They stated, "I think it's because you're really sick. I don't think you'd be the type to get caught up in the controversy over live broadcasting. Take care of your health.”

