The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 2: Zenos’ Past Revealed; Recap, Release Date And More

The first episode of The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows, titled ‘An Equal Price,’ introduced Zenos, an unlicensed healer in Herzeth’s slums. He lives with Lily and the ghost Carmilla. Though healers are trained in colleges, Zenos learned healing magic on his own.

He regularly treats the sick while being visited by the slum's gang leaders Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe. During his rounds, he saves Til, a sick Beast-kin slave possessed by a spirit. After healing both her and her master, he takes payment by seizing the man’s money and freeing Til from slavery.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 2 will feature a flashback that leads up to current events, following Zenos after he’s expelled from his adventure party. He was labeled useless, receiving just one gold coin after being let go.

As he wanders through the alleyways of the slums, he finds Lily, a wounded elven girl who has escaped from a slave merchant. Her injury leads Zenos to make a decision that will change both of their lives, revealing his healing skill and the first steps toward his hidden clinic’s creation.

Titled ‘The Underground Healer in the Abandoned Part of Town,’ The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 2 will air on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will first air in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS11.

Additional broadcasts will follow on Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Hokkaido, and AT-X at varying intervals.The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 2 will also be available on streaming platforms such as ABEMA, bandai Channel, Netflix, and U-NEXT, among others. Internationally, Crunchyroll is streaming the series.

