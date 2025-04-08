Did you know IU and Park Bo Gum’s ‘first-night’ scene in When Life Gives You Tangerines was shot in single take?

IU and Park Bo Gum’s iconic drama When Life Gives You Tangerines has set the bar high for audiences worldwide. The plot, the acting, the cinematography, and the relationship between the characters have all come together to make this series truly stand out.

Several pieces of behind-the-scenes information have been shared and now one particular scene between Oh Ae Sun and Yeo Gwan Sik (played by IU and Park Bo Gum, respectively) is creating the buzz. It’s that quiet, heart-wrenching night at a small countryside inn shot.

Advertisement

After running away together, Oh Ae Sun and Ywen Gwan Sik share a moment for the first time together that goes way beyond romance — it’s raw, vulnerable, and loaded with unspoken emotions. Technically, it’s their ‘first night,’ and it happens right after Oh Ae Sun’s mother passes away but still, nothing flashy, nothing dramatic just for the sake of it. Just raw emotion that hits straight in the heart and doesn’t let go.

What makes this scene so powerful is how it was filmed. Cinematographer Choi Yoon Man revealed that it was done in a single take, with one smooth camera movement. No cuts. No distractions. Just pure emotion. Choi Yoon Man even said the script moved him deeply, reminding him of his late mother.

Despite the series’ big budget, the crew chose a minimalist visual style. Choi Yoon Man wanted the visuals to stay grounded so the actors’ performances could shine. And they do. IU and Park Bo Gum bring such depth to their characters that you feel every glance, every sigh. The camera never gets in their way — it just flows with them, capturing the intensity without ever feeling forced.

Advertisement

The level of detail in the setting also adds to the scene’s authenticity. Even small things like posters and banners were handcrafted using period-accurate references. It wasn’t just about looking vintage — it was about creating a space that felt like real memories.

Art directors Ryu Seong Hee and Choi Ji Hye built a full-scale fishing village in Andong to cover 65 years of modern Korean history just for the When Life Gives You Tangerines audience. All of this combined makes the first scene not just a moment but a feeling that is hard to let go.

ALSO READ: When Life Gives You Tangerines ending explained: IU and Park Bo Gum’s slice-of-life drama proves even when love ends, it leaves lasting spring