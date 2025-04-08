Park Na Rae cancels show appearance due to millions in KRW theft at home, not BoA’s diss: Here’s what we know

Variety show star Park Na Rae recently suffered a big theft at her Itaewon residence, as reported by Maeil Business Star. The South Korean entertainer was scheduled to appear in MBC Standard FM’s show Son Tae Jin’s Trot Radio on April 8 but abruptly cancelled one hour before the live broadcast. The sudden withdrawal sparked fan speculation, including rumors about the BoA diss controversy, but now the theft seemed to be the reason behind her non-appearance.

Advertisement

An official from Park Na Rae's company told Mail Business Star on April 8, "We found out yesterday (April 7) that expensive items that Park Na Rae kept at home were lost." They further revealed when the incident occurred and what their next stance regarding it was. "There was a theft incident when Park Na Rae was not at home, and we reported it to the police station this afternoon," the official stated. Park Na Rae's team was currently evaluating the extent of the theft and was yet to determine whether to file a police report.

Although the exact items and amount stolen remain undisclosed, it was estimated that the value could reach tens of millions of won, given the luxury belongings she previously showcased on the MBC entertainment program I Live Alone. Her luxurious detached house was reportedly purchased for a whopping 5.57 billion KRW in 2021. It was featured multiple times on I Live Alone, showcasing its opulent interior and exterior. The complaint filing and other stuff related to the theft might have led to her not being able to appear in Son Tae Jin’s Trot Radio show.

Advertisement

Previously the show's team announced the cancellation of Park Na Rae's appearance on their social media, citing personal reasons. Netizens speculated it to be her health issues and wished for her speedy recovery. Another rumored reason for her last-minute cancellation was her avoiding the BoA diss issue. A day before her show appearance, she was mentioned by a drunken BoA on a live show. BoA was asked by a fan why MC Jun Hyun Moo couldn't date Park Na Rae. To that, she replied, “Jun was too good for Park," sparking backlash.

ALSO READ: Park Na Rae cancels show appearance 1 hour before broadcast after BoA's drunken remark about her dating Jun Hyun Moo