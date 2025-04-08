Good Bad Ugly advance booking update: Mind-blowing advance sales in Tamil Nadu; Rs 12 Crores expected for Day 1

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is all geared up to set the screens on fire with his upcoming action-packed entertainer Good Bad Ugly, releasing worldwide on April 10th. With just two days to go, the film has already created a storm at the box office through its phenomenal advance bookings across Tamil Nadu.

Censored with a U/A certificate, Good Bad Ugly has a crisp runtime of 2 hours, 19 minutes, and 52 seconds, promising a fast-paced ride packed with action, drama, and Ajith’s signature swag. What’s making bigger waves is the stunning response from fans, as the early estimates suggest Day 1 collections are likely to touch ₹12+ crore, with the opening weekend expected to fetch around ₹24 crore in Tamil Nadu alone.

This film marks Ajith's 63rd venture, and the hype is real. Trade circles are already buzzing that Good Bad Ugly has comfortably surpassed the advance sales of Vijay’s GOAT, signaling a super-duper opening at the Tamil Nadu box office at the start of summer.

After dropping recently, Good Bad Ugly's trailer has taken the internet by storm, nearing 40 million views on YouTube. This is proof of Ajith’s loyal fanbase and the film’s soaring expectations. The visuals have especially stood out, as the film is primarily shot in exotic international locales including Spain’s Almería and Burgos, Italy, and select portions in West Germany and the United States, thus giving it a stylish global appeal.

With such roaring momentum and a massive fan frenzy, all eyes are now on April 10th. Will Good Bad Ugly go on to rewrite opening day records in Kollywood? Looking at the current pace of bookings, it wouldn’t be surprising if the film races into the top 5 openers of all time in Tamil Nadu.

Ajith fans, brace yourselves: the storm is just beginning!

