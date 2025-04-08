Dragon Ball Daima Season 2: What to Expect From the Franchise's Future? All We Know So Far

After the passing of Akira Toriyama, the future of the Dragon Ball series remains uncertain. Although Daima was completed before his death and released as planned, ongoing legal issues between Toriyama’s estate, Capsule Corporation, and publisher Shueisha have paused the development of new projects.

According to Sportskeeda, these disputes are also affecting the Dragon Ball Super manga. The most recent chapter, a one-shot featuring Goten and Trunks by Toyotaro, was created just to finish the current volume. There’s still no word on when or if the manga will continue, leaving fans in the dark.

Many have been hoping for an anime adaptation of the popular Moro and Granolah arcs from the Super manga. But so far, there’s been no confirmation, and it’s unclear if those stories will ever make it to the screen. The end of Daima has only added to the mystery, especially since the series appears to follow a different continuity.

If that’s the case, Dragon Ball could be moving toward a multiverse format, with multiple timelines and stories playing out in parallel.

This idea lines up with past comments from Akio Iyoku, president of Capsule Corporation and a longtime partner of Toriyama. He has said he wants to keep the Dragon Ball story going for another 50 years. Having multiple continuities would give the team more freedom to explore both existing storylines like Super and new ones like Daima across anime, movies, games, and manga.

Nothing new has been officially announced yet, but the global love for Dragon Ball makes it hard to believe it’s gone for good. Once the legal situation is cleared up and plans are solidified, most fans are hopeful that the next chapter of this legendary series isn’t too far away.

ALSO READ: Dragon Ball Honors Akira Toriyama with Touching Tribute Anime; Watch