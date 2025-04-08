Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Jonathan Davino After Canceling Wedding? All We Know About Outing Amid Glen Powell Rumors

It seems that the exes, Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino, are still keeping in touch because the duo was spotted with one another during an outing on April 6, according to People magazine’s report.

Both individuals were reportedly spotted at the Glen Deli in Los Angeles on Sunday, where both of them kept it casual with their clothes. The Anyone But You actress wore a blue hoodie with the hood pulled over her head. She paired it with baggy jeans and white sneakers. Sweeney did not forget to accessorize her look with large dark sunglasses.

Advertisement

On the other hand, her ex-beau, Jonathan Davino, wore a black T-shirt, a jacket over that, and topped the look with dark sunglasses. He held the Euphoria alum’s dog’s leash, whose name is Tank.

The duo was reportedly spotted at an outdoor table. An insider revealed to the abovementioned publication that Sweeney and Davino spent “about an hour” with each other at that place and then they “left together.”

This may come as a surprise to the actress's fans, as their latest outing comes after it was reported that the couple had cancelled their wedding and parted ways after almost seven years of being in a relationship.

Us Weekly had reported that, according to a source, the couple had officially broken up. An insider previously shared with People magazine that The Handmaid’s Tale alum was “exactly where she wants to be,” adding, “Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.”

Advertisement

The insider also told the outlet that the ex-pair did not break up because there was “no love,” further adding, “They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.”

After the news of Sweeney and Davino’s reported breakup hit the internet, this topic quickly became a subject of discussion among many netizens. Many quickly linked her with former co-star Glenn Powell after she attended his sister Leslie's wedding in Texas, per the reports.