Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 2: Himari To Face Her Feelings; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Anemone Flaccida and Queen of the Night,’ Yuu dreams of opening a flower accessory shop. In eighth grade, his parents promised support if he sold 100 pieces at the school festival. Popular classmate Himari helped him succeed, sparking their lasting friendship.

Two years later, Himari wears a necklace Yuu made, often teasing about marrying him if he remains single. She’s unsure if her feelings go beyond friendship. Meanwhile, Rion, the younger sister of a model who bought Yuu’s accessory, grows curious about Yuu and Himari’s unusual relationship.

Can a Boy Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 2 will center on Himari as she begins to question her feelings after recent events with Rion. As she tries to understand her emotions, Rion’s comment about being asked out by a stranger will become more relevant.

This may also potentially connect back to Yuu. The episode will explore parts of Yuu’s character that even Himari doesn’t fully know. New aspects of his past and personality may come into focus, deepening the story’s romantic atmosphere.

Titled ‘The Hibiscus Hair Ornament,’ Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 2 is set to air on various Japanese TV networks on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. The episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX and AT-X.

It will then air on BS Asahi, Kansai TV, and TV Miyazaki at later dates. The series will also be available on streaming platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Lemino and Bandai Channel, among others. Internationally, Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 2 will be available on Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

