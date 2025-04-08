Rapper Boosie Badazz Reacts to Serious Car Crash Reports While in Atlanta: 'Banged Up But...'

Rapper Boosie Badazz has responded to reports stating that he was involved in a serious car accident on Monday, April 7, 2025. The Baton Rouge rapper took to Facebook to reassure fans about his condition, writing, “IM GOOD. BANGED UP. BUT GOOD. GOD GOT ME.” He did not provide more details about the crash but made it clear that he is recovering.

The post quickly filled up with supportive comments from fans. Boosie, who has over 6 million followers on Facebook, received hundreds of messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

A video posted by the X account @ATLScoop showed the aftermath of a crash, asking, “It looks like Boosie was just involved in a crash?!” The video showed a green BMW with heavy damage, airbags deployed, and fluids leaking from the vehicle. Several people were seen lying on the ground as bystanders and emergency crews responded.

While Boosie is seen shirtless in some of the footage, walking around and speaking to others, it’s unclear what role he played in the crash. The exact cause of the accident is not yet confirmed, but some early reports mention a possible red light violation. Authorities have not released any official information on the injured individuals or their conditions.

Just days before the crash, Boosie made headlines for gifting a white BMW to his fiancée, Rajel Nelson, to celebrate the upcoming birth of their daughter, Sevyn. Complex reported the gift was part of the 'Showering Sevyn' baby shower celebration on April 5.

Boosie and Rajel got engaged in 2023. The rapper has eight children and is expecting his ninth with Rajel. The white BMW was seen as a 'push present,' a growing trend among celebrities to celebrate the mother-to-be.

