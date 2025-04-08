Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Ajith Kumar starrer BEATS Sikandar and Sankranthiki Vasthunam; is Chhaava next target in 2025 pre-sales?

Ajith Kumar's much-awaited action thriller Good Bad Ugly is showing no signs of slowing down! With just two days left for its grand release, the film is on a rampage at the advance booking counters. Featuring Ajith in a triple role for the first time, this stylish actioner has already started rewriting the 2025 box office charts.

In a shocking yet impressive move, Good Bad Ugly has overtaken Salman Khan’s Sikandar and the Sankranthi blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam in Day 1 pre-sales. While both films had advance bookings hovering around ₹10 crores, Ajith’s film has stormed ahead with ₹12 crores, securing the 5th position in the list of highest Day 1 advance bookings of 2025, and it still has 2 more days to go!

If the current momentum continues, all eyes are on its next big target: Vicky Kaushal’s historic hit Chhaava, which opened with ₹20 crores in advance bookings. With the current booking pace and fan frenzy, Good Bad Ugly is poised to chase that 4th spot in no time.

Interestingly, Ajith’s own previous film, Vidaamuyarchi, still holds the 3rd spot with ₹28.75 crores in pre-sales. It remains to be seen whether Good Bad Ugly can surpass that and aim for the top 2, currently held by Game Changer (₹30 crores) and the reigning No.1 L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal (₹52 crores).

Here’s how the Top 7 Day 1 Advance Bookings of 2025 stack up so far:

Movie Names Collection L2: Empuraan Rs 52 crore Game Changer Rs 28.75 crore Chhaava Rs 20 crore Good Bad Ugly Rs 12 crore (2 days to go) Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Rs 10 crore Sikandar Rs 10 crore

With Ajith's fanbase in beast mode and advance sales climbing rapidly, Good Bad Ugly might just pull off one of the biggest Day 1 openings of the year!

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

