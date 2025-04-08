BLACKPINK faces backlash over high ticket prices for 2025 World Tour in Goyang; fans call it ‘Insane’

BLACKPINK’s long-awaited 2025 world tour is finally on the horizon, with dates and locations officially announced to much fanfare. The global sensation is set to kick off their massive tour in Goyang, South Korea, before heading to major cities across Asia, Europe, and North America. However, the excitement was quickly overshadowed by heated controversy surrounding the concert’s ticket prices.

On April 8, ticket prices for BLACKPINK’s Goyang concert, the first stop of the tour, were revealed through official social media platforms. While fans expected premium pricing due to the group’s global popularity and production value, many were left stunned at the actual cost breakdown. The VIP BLINK seat is priced at 275,000 KRW (around 187 USD), followed by BLACK at 242,000 KRW (approx. 165 USD), and both PINK and R sections at 209,000 KRW (approx. 142 USD). The lower-tier seats, S, A, and B, are priced at 176,000 KRW (120 USD), 154,000 KRW (105 USD), and 132,000 KRW (89 USD), respectively.

Almost immediately after the pricing announcement, fan communities lit up with concern, confusion, and criticism. While some defended the costs, citing BLACKPINK’s status as a global act with high production values and an international fanbase, others were less understanding. Many fans expressed frustration, pointing out that such prices make it increasingly difficult for average fans, especially students and younger audiences, to attend.

Many fans expressed concern that BLACKPINK's high ticket prices could influence a broader trend in the industry, potentially prompting other K-pop groups to raise their prices as well. Some fans shared their disappointment, saying the steep costs made them reconsider attending. Others pointed out that compared to previous BLACKPINK concerts, the increase wasn't drastic but still felt the current rates were excessive. Overall, there was a growing fear that this pricing could set a new, expensive standard for future concerts across the industry.

YG Entertainment has yet to respond to the growing backlash or provide a statement justifying the pricing. Fans are now waiting to see whether the agency will adjust pricing tiers for future stops or maintain the current structure.

Despite the outrage, the buzz around BLACKPINK’s world tour remains strong, with many predicting sold-out shows across the board. Yet, the controversy has undeniably cast a shadow over the group’s highly anticipated return to the stage and raised bigger questions about accessibility, industry standards, and how K-pop balances global success with fan inclusivity.

