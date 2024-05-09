Fans of My Hero Academia are justifiably excited as the popular anime has already started airing its 7th season and the first episode of the series is already here. As the show progresses, we will see some characters come to the forefront and take center stage in the narrative, making them the focus of this season.

However, this also means that some of the popular characters will be pushed to the background and might not play a very important part in the story. Even Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of the series, will be taking a bit of a backseat this season. Here are five characters who will be pushed to the back this season.

Hawkes

Hawks has already gotten a lot of focus in past seasons of My Hero Academia and has become a fan-favorite character. However, in the 7th season, his character will take a bit of a backseat as Endeavor will take the central stage in their fight against All For One. Even though he will be a big help in the fight, it will mostly be him assisting his favorite Pro Hero Endeavor in the battle. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Momo Yaoyorozu

Another favorite character of people is class 1-A student Momo Yaoyorozu who got her deserved spotlight when she fought against Aizawa alongside Shoto in the anime’s Final Exam Arc. However, she will be forced into the backstage this season. And although it does make sense given her unique quirk, fans are not going to like her absence from the spotlight. Thankfully, she will appear here and there in the season but mostly stay in the background doing support work.

Tenya Iida

Since the 7th season is largely a war arc, not every character is going to get the focus that they deserve. This is unfortunately also true for Tneya Iida, who was the focal point of the Hero Killer arc early on in the series. This time around though, he will be helping out Todoroki as a background character and will not have many meaningful contributions to the fights. But hopefully, fans will get to see the 1-A student in a few episodes of the season during fights against the worst villains they have ever faced.

All Might

Unfortunately for all the All Might fans out there, the former No. 1 Hero will make much fewer appearances this season, even though it is understandable. In the last season, All Might finally lost the full use of his quirk and was left unable to participate in battles. We will get to see him offering words of wisdom and strategy to the young heroes, especially Todoroki, whose character arc is very important in the season. Other than that, All Might will largely be absent from the battlefield.

Izuku Midoriya

Although it is an uncommon occurrence for the protagonist of a Shonen series to be pushed to the background during a battle arc, we will see that happen in My Hero Academia season 7. Izuku Midoriya aka Deku, who is the protagonist of the manga and anime, will be absent from the forefront for the most part. As this season’s character focus will mostly be on the deuteragonist and tritagonist Bakugo and Shoto, Izuku will be taking a backseat and only appear briefly throughout the whole season to let fans know about his condition.

Advertisement

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia 7: Five Characters Expected To Be In Focus This Season