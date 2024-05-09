It's CONFIRMED: Ali Fazal joins Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Thug Life

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The project marks the huge collaboration between Kamal Haasan and ace director Mani Ratnam after their 1987 film Nayakan. Fans have already got excited enough to see Kamal Haasan's humongous avatar on screen.

Now, in a recent update, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has also joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming period-action flick.

Ali Fazal joins Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life

In a statement, Ali Fazal announced he is joining the team of Thug Life and expressed his gratitude for being a part of such a huge-scale project. He mentioned he is thrilled to be a part of Mani Ratnam’s vision and feels honored to work alongside Kamal Haasan.

Ali said, “I am truly thrilled to be a part of Mani Sir's vision for 'Thug Life.' And I can only hope I bring something of significance to this canvas. It's also an honor to work alongside the Kamal Haasan sir and share notes with him on this.”

The actor concluded his statement and mentioned that he is grateful to Mani Ratnam for having trust in him for such a big role and he is eager to bring it to life on screen.

As per reports, Ali Fazal has joined the shooting schedule in Delhi along with Kamal Haasan, and the ensemble cast of Thug Life.

More about Thug Life

In addition to Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal, Thug Life has Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, and many others in prominent roles.

Earlier, the team of Thug Life shot some high-octane sequences in Serbia along with their principal actors. Later, the team had a shooting schedule in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan for the filming of a riveting promo of Silambarasan TR as a new Thug in their town.

AR Rahman created the soundtrack, Ravi K Chandran did the photography, and Sreekar Prasad edited the epic thriller. Anbariv pair choreographed the action sequences.

The movie is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, and Udhayanidhi Stalin in a joint venture between Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies.

Watch Thug Life announcement

