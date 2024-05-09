VD14: Vijay Deverakonda announces his next historical film with director Rahul Sankrityan; calls it ‘The Legend of the Cursed Land’

Vijay Deverakonda has taken it to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to announce his next film, tentatively called VD14.

By Goutham S
Published on May 09, 2024  |  11:31 AM IST |  410
Vijay Deverakonda drops details about VD14; set to be a historical drama
Vijay Deverakonda drops details about VD14; set to be a historical drama (PC: Vijay Deverakonda, Instagram/X)

Vijay Deverakonda, who is celebrating his 35th birthday today is increasing excitement for his fans with his movie announcements on the way. After an update about his next pan-Indian film with Ravi Kiran Kola, the actor has also shared details about his 14th film.

Taking it to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the actor shared an announcement poster of his next movie with Rahul Sankrityan. The tentatively titled film is called VD14 which is expected to be a historical movie. Along with the post, the actor also shared the caption, “The Legend of the Cursed Land.”

Check out the official announcement for VD14


ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda announces next Pan-India film on 35th birthday; directed by Ravi Kiran Kola

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: X (Vijay Deverakonda)
Advertisement

Latest Articles