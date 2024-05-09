VD14: Vijay Deverakonda announces his next historical film with director Rahul Sankrityan; calls it ‘The Legend of the Cursed Land’

Vijay Deverakonda, who is celebrating his 35th birthday today is increasing excitement for his fans with his movie announcements on the way. After an update about his next pan-Indian film with Ravi Kiran Kola, the actor has also shared details about his 14th film.

Taking it to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the actor shared an announcement poster of his next movie with Rahul Sankrityan. The tentatively titled film is called VD14 which is expected to be a historical movie. Along with the post, the actor also shared the caption, “The Legend of the Cursed Land.”

Check out the official announcement for VD14

