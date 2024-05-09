In December 2023, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana broke many hearts as they mutually decided to part ways and announced their decision on social media. After almost six months, on May 4, 2024, Asim raised curiosity among fans after he shared a picture with a mystery girl on his social media handle.

He wrote "Life goes on" in the caption of this post which was enough for his fans to understand that the actor has moved on from his past relationship with Himanshi. Without revealing the identity of his alleged girlfriend, Asim Riaz indirectly dropped hints of being in a new relationship.

Himanshi Khurana shares cryptic note:

While this post took the internet by storm, fans were curious to know Himanshi Khurana's reaction to Asim's relationship. Today, she indirectly reacted to Asim's post by sharing a cryptic note on her Instagram story. The note read, "The fact that I'm silent doesn't mean I have nothing to say."

Take a look at Himanshi Khurana's PIC here-

Not only this, the Bigg Boss 13 fame also shared a cryptic tweet on being tight-lipped. She wrote, "Silence isn't empty, it's full of answers."

Take a look at Himanshi Khurana's tweet here-

Asim and Himanshi had officially revealed the reason for ending their relationship on social media. Himanshi had shared a note saying that she and Asim parted ways due to their 'respective religious differences.'

About Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's relationship:

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fell in love during their stint on Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. When Himanshi entered the show, she was already engaged to someone. However, Asim's love for her melted her heart and she fell for him. When Asim confessed his feelings, Himanshi broke up with her fiance. Thus, Asim and Himanshi's relationship began.

Their relationship survived even after the show for a long time. The couple starred together in several videos which went on to become hits. Asim and Himanshi dated for over 3 years until they decided to break up in December 2023.

Meanwhile, rumors are rife that Asim Riaz is one of the confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, an official confirmation from him is awaited.

