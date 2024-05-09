Exploring 5 Things To Know Before Watching My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 is one of the most highly-anticipated anime series of Spring 2024, with Star and Stripe entering Japan with her military comrades. They face chaos due to Tomura Shigaraki, All For One, and criminals. Star defies orders to help the heroes, while All For One, Spinner, and others plan to steal Star's Quirk for world domination. Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist prepare to meet with Star, but they learn that Shigaraki has intercepted her on a flying Nomu.

Since My Hero Academia Season 7 has now premiered, here are the five things you need to know.

1. The U.A. traitor reveal was foreshadowed

U.A. High School faculty investigated the possibility of a traitor after the League of Villains attacked U.S.J., despite students from Class 1-A continuing their hero studies, as the villains invaded a high-security establishment. The villains targeted All Might, who had changed plans for the same day, demonstrating their knowledge of the class schedule. Season 7 will reveal the traitor's closeness to them, proving their ability to execute such stunts.

2. The influence of Vestiges in the season

The Vestiges of One For All, renowned historical heroes, influence both heroes and villains. Their presence underscores the Quirk inheritance's complexities and its impact on the current conflict. My Hero Academia Season 7 promises a deeper exploration of the show's characters and concepts, preparing for a dramatic finale.

3. The story gets darker this season

Season 7 of My Hero Academia will intensify the intense story with the Paranormal Liberation War, reducing the number of Pro Heroes. Star and Stripe's turn for the better is short-lived, but top heroes Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist are ready to face threats, but villains will not back down easily.

4. Season 7 is adapting three manga arcs

The new season of My Hero Academia will include the Star and Stripe Arc (Chapters 329–334), the U.A. Traitor Arc (Chapters 335–342), and the Final War Arc, which is ongoing. The season kicks off with Star and Stripe’s arrival as she will fight Shigaraki head-on. However, it’d be trouble if All For One’s plan to steal her quirk succeeds.

Meanwhile, the U.A. Traitor Arc reveals one of the shocking moments as U.A. students and staff members are betrayed by one of their own. Neither of these arcs have a lot of chapters, but the season will also debut with the Final War Arc.

5. Recap specials before My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia aired four special recap episodes in 2024, highlighting the emotions of Deku and other heroes over the previous six seasons. The specials, aired on April 6, 13, 20, and 27, in Japan, also featured new scenes and a focus on Shigaraki's belief that people will never forget All Might. New characters like Star and Stripe will play significant roles in the war for Hero Society's future.

