THIS Rapper Brought Yuji Itadori To The 2024 Met Gala

Jujutsu Kaisen, a popular Japanese manga and anime series, has become the most sold manga and viewed anime globally. The series has also become the most in-demand animated series globally. Fans are now noticing its influence on celebrities. Amidst the numerous celebrities and their gorgeous dresses, Korean boy band Stray Kids made history as the first K-pop group to ever attend a Met Gala.

The singers, representing Tommy Hilfiger, attended the event and wore black-themed outfits, resembling the high uniforms from Jujutsu Kaisen, catching attention on the internet.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin goes viral for bringing Yuji Itadori to Met Gala 2024

Stray Kids’ rapper Hyunjin was the one who caught the most attention in the Met Gala. Unlike his bandmates, his outfit was highlighted with a red collar. There is also a golden button at the front.

Anime fans instantly noted the similarity between the outfits of Hyunjin and Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. Yuji wears a jujutsu high uniform a little different from his peers. The red hoodie collar with his black uniform is a signature style for the anime character.

The internet is remarking on the striking red collar and golden button on Hyunjin's outfit, with some fans referring to it as Yuji's "Met Gala debut." Additionally, some fans also pointed out that both Hyunjin and Yuji share the same birthday that is March 20.

“Yuji Itadori arrives at Met Gala,” a Twitter user jokingly wrote.

“Please, from the collar to the button, it’s so on-point,” said another fan.

“I’m glad I’m not the only one who thought this,” commented a third.

Jujutsu Kaisen's influence is expanding, so stay updated on the series, including opinions on Gojo's impossible return, Yuji Itadori's family, and Yuta Okkotsu's Domain Expansion.

A brief about Stray Kids' Hyunjin

Hyunjin was born on March 20, 2000 in Seoul, South Korea. He is a main dancer, rapper and visual of the group Stray Kids. As a kid, he visited Las Vegas, where he used his English name, Sam.

While he was on a shopping trip with his mother in middle school, Hyunjin was scouted by JYP Entertainment to become a trainee. He then joined JYPE without any skill and trained for two years. As a rookie, he got interested in dancing by watching the senior trainees performing on stage, and practiced more by studying various types of dance at the School of Performing Arts (SOPA).

His individual picture and name were officially revealed by the company on October 12, 2017 at noon, for his participation in the upcoming survival show Stray Kids. He was introduced with the roles Rap and Dance. On the final episode of the show on December 19, 2017, it was confirmed that Hyunjin would debut with the boy group Stray Kids. And on March 26, 2018, Hyunjin debuted with the mini album I am NOT as the main dancer and sub rapper of Stray Kids.

In February 2021, Hyunjin went on a hiatus following school bullying allegations. He didn't participate in any activities during this period, including Mnet's competition show Kingdom: Legendary War. He resumed activities on June 26, 2021, with his appearance in the music video for the digital single Mixtape : OH.

On March 30, 2023, Hyunjin was appointed to The Promise donor club as a major donor for having donated over 100 million won to help the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. On July 20, 2023, it was announced that Hyunjin became a Global Brand Ambassador for Versace.

In November 2023, he participated in the Love Your W campaign by W Korea to raise awareness about breast cancer. On April 4, 2024, Hyunjin donated 100 million won to support the hearing impaired through the organization The Snail of Love, becoming a member of the Soul Leader donor club.

Earlier this year, on 13 March, protest truck emerged outside the JYP building, demanding the departure of Hyunjin from the group. The messages displayed on the truck accused him of being involved in controversies and turning the group into a negative environment.

According to reports, messages on the protest trucks were translated into English as, "Hwang Hyunjin leave the group", "Hyunjin, are you the only member of Stray Kids? Why is it that you are involved in controversies every time" and "3 controversies in a row”.

Amid this controversy, the band's agency, JYP Entertainment, released a strongly worded statement, threatening legal action against those spreading malicious rumours. In the statement, the agency said, "We have been diligently gathering evidence against those who have posted and disseminated malicious content aimed at slandering and defaming our artists. We are currently working with specialized law firms to pursue all available legal actions."

