When talking about the Indian epics, how can we not mention Mahabharat? So far, there have been several adaptations of this mythological saga, but BR Chopra's creation remains iconic and evergreen. Whether during its original release in 1988 or re-telecast during the pandemic, the show received a tremendous response from viewers. Also, it goes without saying that it gained a cult-classic status in the television industry.

Well, it seems like good days are again returning as BR Chopra's Mahabharat is telecasted again on the screens. This eventually proves that the craze for the evergreen adaptation of the epic Hindu saga by BR Chopra has not diminished yet.

All about BR Chopra's Mahabharat re-telecast

On May 8, DD National's official X (formerly Twitter) handle announced the re-telecast of BR Chopra's Mahabharat. The tweet reads, "शुरू हो गई है भारत की सबसे बड़ी महागाथा- 'महाभारत' ! देखना न भूलें, सोमवार से शनिवार, शाम 5:00 बजे सिर्फ डीडी नेशनल पर। (India's biggest epic - 'Mahabharata' has started! Don't forget to watch it from Monday to Saturday at 5:00 pm only on DD National)."

Have a look at the tweet here:

If you missed watching the show during the lockdown, this is surely good news for you! However, apart from DD National, BR Chopra's Mahabharat has been telecasted on DD Bharati, Colors Channel and Star Bharat during the lockdown due to coronavirus.

More about BR Chopra's Mahabharat

Speaking of the cast, Nitish Bharadwaj, Goofy Paintal, Mukesh Khanna, Praveen Kumar, Girija Shankar, Surendra Pal, Pankaj Dheer, Gajendra Chauhan and Roopa Ganguly played the main roles. The saga delves into the incidents of the epic Mahabharata revolving around Lord Krishna, Pandavas, and Kauravas, among other characters. Interestingly, upon its return in the lockdown period, it became the second most-watched Indian TV show after Ramayan.

For the unversed, on the prestigious occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, DD National announced the re-telecast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Since the nation was immersed in the devotion of Lord Rama, it was expected that the show would be watched on a huge scale by the viewers.

