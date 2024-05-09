The late Akira Toriyama’s extensive legacy lives on within his masterpiece, Dragon Ball. Dragon Ball Super, which is the most recent addition to the franchise has bloomed into something vast and all-encompassing. We have seen the return of old friends and enemies of the main characters as well as some great new characters who have managed to win the hearts of the fans. The series has even brought back the comedic element of the original Dragon Ball.

Thighs is one of these characters who has been around for a while now but has very few appearances throughout the whole series. Even though she is the older sister of Bulma, who is an important character, we do not see this Brief family member very often and only know that she is a science fiction adventure writer and currently resides on Omori’s Island. If you want to learn more about this enigmatic character, then keep on reading the article.

Who is Tights? Her background and first appearance

Even though Tights might seem like a weird name at first, if you know the history of the Brief family, all of whom have underwear-themed names, her name does not seem like such an oddball. She is the older sister to Bulma, whose name derives from bloomers. The other members of her family include her father Dr. Brief, mother Bikini, and nephew and niece Trunks and Bulla (bra). Trunks has her mother’s blonde hair and a slim build. Unlike her father and younger sister, she is not a scientist but an eccentric science fiction adventure author. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Even though she is known as a part of the Dragon Ball Super saga, Tights actually first appeared in Toriyama’s 12-chapter manga Jaco the Galactic Patrolman which came out years before Super. Tights first makes an appearance in the 5th chapter of this manga and has some adventures with Jaco and Omori before she moves to Omori’s Island. She also went to some other planets with Jaco and currently lives on the island with Katayude and Omori. She has also written a sci-fi adventure novel Chaco the Space Policeman which was based on her adventures with Jaco but it turned out to be a flop.

What is Tights’ current status in Dragon Ball Super?

Even though Jaco has become quite an important character in Dragon Ball Super, Tights has not appeared in many of the episodes or chapters of the series. She did appear in episode 29 of the series titled Combat Matches Are a Go! The Captain Is Someone Stronger Than Goku, where Bulma reaches out to her older sister to see if she can ask Jaco if they can use his spaceship to retrieve Dragon Balls.

She also makes quite a few appearances in the Future Trunks Saga, Universe Survival Saga, and the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga of the series. However, most of her appearances center around her communicating with Jaco and Bulma, but we do not see her character making much of a difference in the narrative which means that she is not an important character in the saga.

What is in the future for Tights?

Tights is yet to become a significant character in the Dragon Ball Series outside of her involvement with Bulma and Jaco. However, with Akira Toriyama’s tragic passing, we do not know what the future of the manga is anymore. However, she is an eccentric and enigmatic character who has quite a few comedic scenes in the small amount of screen time she gets.

This means that in the future, there is some scope for her to return. From her backstory, we know some things about her, but not to the extent where we can see any significant development. If she becomes a part of the Galactic Patrol in the future, she might appear once again in a sequel to the popular Jaco the Galactic Patrolman manga. And if that does happen, hopefully, we will get to see it as an individual character rather than just as a foil to Jaco or the older sister of Bulma.

Advertisement

Much like many other characters of Dragon Ball Super, Trunks has the ability to become a significant and interesting character on her own. If we get a sequel to the Galactic Patrolman manga, we might finally see a character development and also witness her creative process and what she does next as a character of Dragon Ball Super.

ALSO READ: Is Nappa The Most Dangerous Villain In Dragon Ball Z? Explored