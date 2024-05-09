Girls’ Generation’s YoonA to attend 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 19; Know details

YoonA, a member of the popular group Girls’ Generation (also known as SNSD) is all set to attend the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She will reportedly walk the red carpet representing a global fine jewelry brand. Though the reports are yet to be confirmed, fans can’t wait to witness her steal the show with her evergreen beauty and elegance.

YoonA to walk 77th Cannes Film Festival's red carpet representing fine jewelry brand

On May 9, a Korean media outlet reported that YoonA will attend the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 19. She will grace the red carpet as a brand ambassador of Qeelin, a fine jewelry brand under the Kering Group.

In addition, she will reportedly attend the premiere of Veteran 2, a sequel film from acclaimed director Ryu Seung Wan invited to this year's Cannes Film Festival. Reportedly, YoonA will also participate in the Women in Motion dinner held on the same evening by the brand’s group.

Last year, Jeon Yeo Been, Krystal Jung, Roh Yoon Seo, BIBI, and more female luminaries attended the prestigious film festival, turning heads with their stunning outfits. Hence, there’s a lot of attention on YoonA’s presence at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, which will be held at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Who is YoonA?

Im Yoon Ah, better known by her stage name YoonA made her debut in the entertainment industry as a member of trailblazer K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation, formed by SM Entertainment. Since 2007, she is still active with the popular group, while also making her solo debut in 2019 with her first mini-album A Walk to Remember.

In 2007, she also marked her acting debut with a cameo in MBC drama Two Outs in the Ninth Inning. Later she made a few more guest appearances in Woman of Matchless Beauty, Park Jung Kum, Because It’s the First Time, and more K-dramas.

Some of her best main roles include King the Land (2023), Big Mouth (2022), The King in Love (2017), Prime Minister and I (2013), and more. In the second half of this year, she will also be seen in a new film titled The Devil Has Moved In (literal title) starring Ahn Bo Hyun.

