Stephen Schwartz Reveals The Real Reason Behind Splitting Wicked Into Two Parts

The songwriter for Wicked, Stephen Schwartz, discussed why they divided the upcoming movie adaptation into two parts. The original Wicked show, based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, offers a new perspective on the classic Wizard of Oz tale from the viewpoint of The Wicked Witch of the West.

Why is Wicked divided into two parts?

During an interview with Stephen Schwartz (with Variety), the original composer and lyricist of Wicked discussed the choice to divide the film into two sections. The choice apparently is based on the song Defying Gravity, which concludes Act 1 of the stage production. Schwartz suggests that the movie adaptation struggled to capture the essence of the iconic Defying Gravity song, hinting that Wicked Part 1 will conclude with this scene.

Schwartz said, "We attempted for a while to condense it into a single film, even if it needed to be lengthy. However, we encountered two issues repeatedly. The primary issue is that, despite being a lengthy singular film, we still had to edit out or leave out elements we wanted to include, which we believe fans of the series and narrative will enjoy. Also, we struggled to progress through 'Defying Gravity' without taking a break."

According to reports, the song was intended to serve as a grand finale, making any subsequent scene disappointingly lacking in excitement. Therefore, due to these two factors and the thrill of attempting something new with a musical, the makers decided to divide the film into two parts. Stephen hopes that this way, the story will appeal more to the audience.

Continuing why the movie took so long, Schwartz said, “We thought no one wanted to sit for four hours and see one movie [laughs], so it got divided into two movies. But yeah, most of it has been shot. The actors’ strike, of course, meant that they couldn’t quite finish. Now that that’s settled, they’ll finish the principal photography. But our director, Jon Chu, has been editing for months.”

After a long period of uncertainty in development, Universal Pictures seems to be progressing on its Wicked film adaptation. In November 2021, Cynthia Ervio was eventually chosen to play the part of Elphaba, the upcoming Wicked Witch, while Ariana Grande was cast as Galinda, The Good Witch.

When will Wicked be released?

In April 2022, Universal Pictures divided Wicked into two parts, with Part 1 scheduled for release in theaters on Christmas 2024 and Part 2 on Christmas 2025. Although Part 1 won’t be released in theaters for another two years, commemorating 21 years since Wicked premiered on Broadway, it could potentially become one of the most successful movies of the 2024 holiday season.

With this move, the movie studio will likely boost its earnings by releasing the film in two parts, ensuring it remains a popular choice for two consecutive holiday seasons. The studio could have done better with two major musicals, both critically and financially, in the last few years, including Cats in 2019, which caused the postponement of Wicked and Dear Evan Hansen in 2021.

Jon M. Chu, who is directing the upcoming adaptations, is renowned in musicals, having previously directed In The Heights during the pandemic. With Anthony Ramos and Leslie Grace in the lead roles, the movie showcased intricate dance scenes and vibrant imagery. Viewers will soon journey back to Oz in a story of two friends who grew up to be influential figures in their land, in a coming-of-age narrative.

Before transforming into the Wicked Witch of the West, Wicked follows Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) during her days as a regular college student eager to master the art of magic and leave a positive impact on those around her. Destiny would bring her to meet Galinda (Ariana Grande), a fellow student who prioritized superficial aspects of life. Despite their contrasting qualities, the two girls formed a strong bond as they matured, only to be obstructed by unforeseen trouble.

