The second annual AI Film Festival hosted by Runway, a leading AI company, just wrapped up in Los Angeles after welcoming filmmakers and tech enthusiasts from around the world. The event showcased how artificial intelligence (AI) is altering content creation — with stunning animations and gripping dramas proving the potential of AI in creativity. Here’s everything you need to know about the festival.

Where to watch Runway’s AI Film Festival

Ten incredible short films were made using AI technology that offered glimpses into what the future of filmmaking could look like. In other words, it presented a future where human creativity combined with AI systems will revolutionize cinema as we know it. According to reports, there was a three-thousand percent increase in submissions from last year which shows that many people are excited about working with artificial intelligence tools during their creative process.

Los Angeles has already had its chance but fret not if you missed it because New York City is next. Yes, there's another chance to see it in New York on May 9. So, if you're in New York or planning a trip there, don't forget to check it out. And even if you can't make it in person, keep an eye out for online streaming opportunities or future screenings. Through these online screenings, you can catch these innovative films from the comfort of your home.

Nominees at Runway’s AI Film Festival

Established in 2022, AIFF celebrates the innovative works of artists who are embracing new AI techniques. Out of countless entries received from around the world only ten finalists were chosen. These top ten movies will be shown at both Los Angeles and NYC premieres. Each film brought something unique to the table, exploring themes and pushing creativity with the help of machines that are trained through machine learning algorithms.

The festival finalists used AI to create different parts of their content. They employed gen AI & Luma Al among other tools for improving creative processes and making them easier to implement.

Check out the nominees below and do tell us which film you’re most excited about:

Get Me Out / 囚われて by Daniel Antebi (6:34)

Dear Mom by Johans Saldana Guadalupe & Katie Luo (3:04)

A Tree Once Grew Here by John Semerad & Dara Semerad (7:00)

L'éveil à la création / The dawn of creation by Carlo De Togni & Elena Sparacino (7:32)

Animitas by Emeric Leprince (4:00)

LAPSE by YZA Voku (1:47)

Separation by Rufus Dye-Montefiore, Luke Dye-Montefiore & Alice Boyd (4:52)

Pounamu by Samuel Schrag (4:48)

Where Do Grandmas Go When They Get Lost? by Léo Cannone (2:27)

e^(i*π) + 1 = 0 by Junie Lau (5:07)

Maintaining a balance between cost and quality

One of the key challenges in utilizing AI for content creation is striking a balance between cost and quality. Filmmaker Daniel Antebi mentioned that the budget for his six-and-a-half-minute short film Get Me Out entry was about $3,000. However, if he hadn’t received any favors and donated gear, he estimated that the production cost would have been closer to $50,000.

However, according to Anastasis Germanidis, co-founder at Runway his company wants better quality pictures created by computers and they also want greater control over such software so that even amateurs can use them without much difficulty. As AI gets better with time, we can expect to see some more cool features that will help make even more amazing content.

