'I'm Not A Racist': Cardi B Defends Her Met Gala Comment About Asian Designer; Know What She Said

Cardi B responds to criticism of her Met Gala comment about her designer, that it was not racially motivated. Get insights into Cardi's perspective and the positive outcome amidst controversy.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on May 09, 2024  |  11:22 AM IST |  4.3K
(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Key Highlight
  • Cardi B responds to backlash on Met Gala comment about her Asian designer of her eye catching dress
  • The rapper explains her momentary lapse in memory during a Vogue interview and defends her words

Cardi B, the bold and outspoken rap sensation, is back in the spotlight, this time defending her comments about the designer of her stunning Met Gala dress. The incident, which took place during a red carpet interview with Vogue, has sparked heated debate and criticism, with some accusing Cardi of racism as per TMZ. However, the rapper is not backing down, claiming that her remarks were not intended to offend but rather resulted from a genuine oversight. 

Deer-in-the-headlights moment 

Cardi B drew a blank during an interview with Vogue's Emma Chamberlain when asked about the designer of her exquisite gown. Instead of recalling the name "Sensen Lii of Windowsen," Cardi mentioned the designer's ethnicity, saying, "Asian and everything." This gaffe sparked a wave of criticism, with some claiming Cardi's remarks were racially insensitive.

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

Cardi has vehemently denied any malicious intent, blaming her lapse in memory on the hectic nature of the situation. "My mind was on a million things at once," she explained, stating that her remark was an innocent mistake, not a deliberate act of racism. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Pushing back against critics 

Despite receiving criticism from various sources, Cardi B has refused to back down, claiming that her intention was to be as accurate as possible under the circumstances. She defended her choice of words, claiming that it was preferable to mention the designer's ethnicity rather than provide incorrect information or remain silent. 

Advertisement

Furthermore, Cardi dismissed her critics' views, including former Vogue managing director Gilbert Cheah, by questioning their relevance in light of their departure from the publication.

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

"I would rather say 'Asian' than give the wrong nationality or say nothing at all," Cardi stated, standing firm in her response. According to her, the focus should remain on the incident's positive outcome, namely the increased visibility and recognition that Sensen Lii and her fashion brand have gained as a result of the controversy. 

Interestingly, Sensen Lii, the talented designer behind Cardi B's eye-catching gown, has not expressed any rage or resentment toward the rapper's initial error. On the contrary, the incident has benefited Lii's fashion brand by creating significant buzz and attention in the industry. Rather than being a setback, Cardi's inadvertent blunder has served as a promotional opportunity for Lii on a global scale.

ALSO READ: So Dreamy And Light': Linda Evangelista Prioritized Comfort In Khaite Outfit At Her First Met Gala Appearance In Nearly A Decade

Advertisement

Know more about Cardi B's defense of her Met Gala comment:

What was Cardi B's comment at the Met Gala that sparked controversy?
Cardi B's comment came during a red carpet interview with Vogue when she struggled to identify the designer of her dress and instead referred to them by their ethnicity, saying 'Asian and everything.'
Who was the designer of Cardi B's Met Gala dress?
The designer of Cardi B's Met Gala dress was Sensen Lii, known for her brand Windowsen.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakina Kaukawala

Sakina is a seeker of truth and uncovers hidden perspectives, ensuring her readers are not just informed but

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles