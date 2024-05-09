'I'm Not A Racist': Cardi B Defends Her Met Gala Comment About Asian Designer; Know What She Said
Cardi B, the bold and outspoken rap sensation, is back in the spotlight, this time defending her comments about the designer of her stunning Met Gala dress. The incident, which took place during a red carpet interview with Vogue, has sparked heated debate and criticism, with some accusing Cardi of racism as per TMZ. However, the rapper is not backing down, claiming that her remarks were not intended to offend but rather resulted from a genuine oversight.
Deer-in-the-headlights moment
Cardi B drew a blank during an interview with Vogue's Emma Chamberlain when asked about the designer of her exquisite gown. Instead of recalling the name "Sensen Lii of Windowsen," Cardi mentioned the designer's ethnicity, saying, "Asian and everything." This gaffe sparked a wave of criticism, with some claiming Cardi's remarks were racially insensitive.
Cardi has vehemently denied any malicious intent, blaming her lapse in memory on the hectic nature of the situation. "My mind was on a million things at once," she explained, stating that her remark was an innocent mistake, not a deliberate act of racism.
Pushing back against critics
Despite receiving criticism from various sources, Cardi B has refused to back down, claiming that her intention was to be as accurate as possible under the circumstances. She defended her choice of words, claiming that it was preferable to mention the designer's ethnicity rather than provide incorrect information or remain silent.
Furthermore, Cardi dismissed her critics' views, including former Vogue managing director Gilbert Cheah, by questioning their relevance in light of their departure from the publication.
"I would rather say 'Asian' than give the wrong nationality or say nothing at all," Cardi stated, standing firm in her response. According to her, the focus should remain on the incident's positive outcome, namely the increased visibility and recognition that Sensen Lii and her fashion brand have gained as a result of the controversy.
Interestingly, Sensen Lii, the talented designer behind Cardi B's eye-catching gown, has not expressed any rage or resentment toward the rapper's initial error. On the contrary, the incident has benefited Lii's fashion brand by creating significant buzz and attention in the industry. Rather than being a setback, Cardi's inadvertent blunder has served as a promotional opportunity for Lii on a global scale.
