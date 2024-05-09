Alec Baldwin Seeks Dismissal Of Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Before Rust Trial Begins

Alec Baldwin is seeking dismissal of involuntary manslaughter charges that arose from the fatal shooting of the cinematographer, Haylna Hutchins on the set of Rust movie in 2021. The actor’s defense team of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan Lawyers, based in New York, and Albuquerque’s LeBlanc Law firm has filed the dismissal of charges of the actor's accusations in Santa Fe County court this week.

What did the filings say?

One of two filings stated that the veteran actor is innocent as a matter of law, as the state alleges that he was not aware of the gun being loaded with live bullets. The documents say that the state does not have the alleged facts that establish a crime. The filings also said, “Even taking every allegation that the State has presented as true solely for the purposes of this motion.”

"Defendant Alec Baldwin could not have been aware of a substantial risk that his alleged actions could cause the death of Halyna Hutchins because," adding, "he had no reason to believe that the firearm contained live ammunition." As per the filing, the state could claim that the 66-year-old actor, acted with "criminal negligence" since he did not inspect the firearm after the appointed safety professionals had done so.

The statement included, “Putting aside the fact that the State already took the opposite position at (Rust’s armorer) Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's trial and that, regardless, this argument doesn't change the absence of Baldwin's subjective awareness of a substantial risk to human life on the set, the State's own admissions demonstrate that Baldwin's alleged failure to act would not have led to a different outcome.”

When can we expect the hearing on the filing?

As per Deadline, the veteran actor’s filings of dismissal of charges will be assessed in a virtual hearing on May 17. The actor's trial will start on July 9 in Santa Fe. As per the outlet, if the actor is found guilty of the charges, he could face up to 18 months in prison and will have to pay thousands in fines.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is already behind bars as she was convicted on March 6 of involuntary manslaughter by a Land Of Enchantment Jury. Her sentence was announced on April 14.

