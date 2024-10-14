NCT’s Jaehyun’s LYSN Bubble account temporarily suspended ahead of military enlistment; DEETS inside

NCT’s Jaehyun previously announced his enlistment in the South Korean military. However, before entering the army, his account was temporarily suspended. Fans are showcasing their sadness on social media platforms, as they will miss the K-pop idol’s presence in the industry.

On October 14, 2024, fans received a message from LYSN announcing that NCT’s Jaehyun's Bubble account would be temporarily suspended because of his military enlistment, which is due on November 4, 2024. On the same day, the account will be disabled during his time in the army.

Moreover, the artist also announced his first fan con concert ahead of his enlistment titled MUTE. The show will be held on October 26, 2024, and October 27, 2024, at Olympic Park Handball Stadium in southern Seoul, as announced by SM Entertainment. The artist also made his solo debut in 2024 with the album titled J and released music video for wo pre-release songs dropped titled Roses and Dandelion. He also released an MV for the title track Smoke.

Jaehyun debuted as a member of NCT in 2016 and has been part of the sub-unit NCT 127 since then. Recently, he has also been part of a new sub-unit called NCT DoJaeJung, which includes Doyoung and Jungwoo.

The sub-unit released their first album, Perfume, in 2023. The artist has also been part of NCT 127’s full group comeback and released the album Walk in 2024. He also previously released two solo songs as part of the NCT Lab project, Forever Only and Horizon.

The K-pop star ventured into the world of acting in 2022 with Dear M, a college romance television series with 12 episodes. He is also set to make his big screen debut with the movie You Will Die in 6 Hours. Additionally, he is cast in the K-drama I Believe You, and the production is currently in the works.