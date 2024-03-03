NCT's Johnny gets praised for polite exchange with HYBE's I'LL IT; befriends Willow Smith at 2024 Paris Fashion Week

NCT's Johnny garners attention for his interactions with HYBE's upcoming girl group, I'LL IT, during Paris Fashion Week. Moreover, he formed a quick bond with Willow Smith at the same event, sparking interest among fans and media alike.

NCT Johnny's interaction with HYBE's I'LL IT

At the 2024 Paris Fashion Week on February 28, NCT's Johnny turned heads with his unexpected style, catching the attention of netizens. Notably, members of the upcoming HYBE girl group I'LL IT were also present at the event. A photo sparked interest as it showed a distance between Johnny and the I'LL IT members, prompting speculation about his intentional gesture of politeness.

In a video, Johnny humorously explained that he felt the need to close his jacket as he approached the young members. Fans found it amusing, interpreting it as a reflection of Johnny's considerate personality.

Given the age difference and the members' young age, Johnny, who began training before some of them were born, demonstrated sensitivity by maintaining a respectful distance, especially considering his attire.

NCT's Johnny finds new friend in Willow Smith at 2024 Paris Fashion Week

The 2024 Paris Fashion Week witnessed a glamorous convergence of talent, featuring NCT's Johnny and American singer-actress Willow Smith. Johnny made a bold statement in a shirtless, all-black ensemble, flaunting his abs at the Off-White fashion show. Sharing the front row with him was Willow Smith, daughter of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. The two stars not only posed for photos together but also made headlines for their friendly interaction.

Advertisement

Willow took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo with Johnny, sparking excitement among fans. The duo, seated front and center, went beyond mere photo ops; netizens observed them introducing themselves during the click session, quickly forming a bond. Throughout the event, Johnny and Willow engaged in lively conversations, even vibing to the runway music together. Their synchronized head-bopping moment drew attention and smiles, capturing the essence of their newfound friendship at the pinnacle of the fashion extravaganza.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook extends record as first K-pop soloist to surpass 5 billion Spotify streams across all credits