BTS' Jungkook extends record as first K-pop soloist to surpass 5 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Breaking records once again, BTS' Jungkook achieves a remarkable milestone, becoming the fastest K-Pop artist to surpass 5 billion streams across all credits on Spotify. Notably, he also marks the first K-Pop soloist to achieve this remarkable feat.

In a historic achievement, BTS' Jungkook has etched his name as the fastest K-Pop artist to surpass an astounding 5 billion streams across all credits in Spotify history, solidifying his status as a global music powerhouse. Notably, Jungkook stands out as the first K-Pop soloist to reach this remarkable milestone on the widely popular streaming platform.

This unprecedented success underscores not only Jungkook's immense individual popularity but also the enduring global impact of BTS as a whole. As a versatile artist, Jungkook has contributed significantly to BTS' chart-topping tracks, showcasing his exceptional vocal prowess and dynamic musicality.

The monumental 5 billion streams reflect not just the scale of his solo achievements but also the unwavering support and enthusiasm from fans around the world, further cementing BTS and its members' legacy in the global music landscape.

A brief walkthrough Jungkook's solo journey

Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, has been making waves in the music industry with his remarkable solo journey. His debut solo single, Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, achieved unparalleled success by debuting at number one on the Hot 100, the Global 200, and the Global Excl. US charts. This historic accomplishment made Jungkook the first Korean solo artist to simultaneously top all three charts, solidifying his global influence.

Continuing his solo endeavors, Jungkook dropped his second single, 3D, featuring Jack Harlow, which debuted at number five on both the Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. This marked another milestone for the artist, making him the first Korean solo artist to secure two top-five singles on the UK chart. Jungkook's collaborations further exemplified his international appeal, with the single Too Much featuring Kid Laroi and Central Cee debuting at number 10 in the UK, granting him the distinction of being the first Korean solo artist with three top-10 singles in UK chart history.

In November, Jungkook released his debut solo album, GOLDEN, along with the third single, Standing Next to You, showcasing his versatility and musical prowess. His achievements were further acknowledged in January 2024 when he was promoted to a full member of the Korea Music Copyright Association.

Despite his ongoing military service, Jungkook's solo journey continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and his surprise cameo appearance in The Kid LAROI's documentary, Kids Are Growing Up, added an exciting chapter to his ever-evolving success story.

