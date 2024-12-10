NCT’s Mark to join hands with Lee Young Ji for upcoming single releasing on December 16

Mark, the popular K-pop idol from NCT, has been in talks about releasing his solo album for a long time. However, it has been announced that the release date has been postponed until further notice. Nevertheless, a new single will be released soon, and the rapper will be teaming up with none other than Lee Young Ji.

On December 10, 2024, the South Korean news outlet Hankyung reported that NCT’s Mark will be releasing a new single soon. The track will also feature rapper Lee Young Ji. Confirming the news, a representative from Lee Young Ji stated that she is participating as a featured artist on Mark’s new track. The track is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2024.

Furthermore, SM Entertainment has confirmed Mark’s upcoming single release on December 16, 2024. On December 9, 2024, the company also announced through NCT’s official social media accounts that Mark’s first full-length solo album, initially scheduled for release in February 2025, has been postponed to April 2025. The decision was made to enhance the album's overall quality after careful consideration. The agency emphasized that the album has been meticulously prepared over a long period and asked for fans' understanding regarding the delay.

Previously, Mark made his solo debut with the single Child in 2022 and proceeded to release another song titled Golden Hour in 2023. Adding to his growing discography, the talented rapper and songwriter released the song 200 in 2024.

Mark debuted as a K-pop artist in 2016 with NCT. He is part of two sub-units: NCT DREAM and NCT 127. Apart from Mark, NCT DREAM includes seven members: Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. They debuted with the single Chewing Gum in 2016 and became an instant sensation among the masses. They successfully held their third world tour, THE DREAM SHOW 3: DREAMSCAPE, with the final show on December 1, 2024.

Excluding Mark, NCT 127 includes eight members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Haechan, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Johnny. Some of the group’s most popular songs include Cherry Bomb, Kick It, Sticker, and more. Their upcoming fourth world tour, NEO CITY—THE MOMENTUM, will kick off in Seoul on January 18 and January 19, 2024, before the group travels to multiple cities across North America and Asia.

