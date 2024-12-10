Lee Seung Gi, EXO CBX, SHINee’s Taemin and more spread holiday cheer despite end of the world in The Last Christmas MV; Watch

The Last Christmas music video has finally been released in December 10, 2024. The music video is ONE HUNDRED’s agency-wide music video featuring several artists such as Lee Seung Gi, EXO CBX, SHINee’s Lee Taemin, VIVIZ, and more. The artists spread the holiday cheer despite the imminent threat of the world’s end.

Watch The Last Christmas music video

On December 10, 2024, ONE HUNDRED unveiled an agency-wide music video titled The Last Christmas, bringing together all its artists for a heartfelt holiday collaboration. The video opens with Lee Seung Gi portraying a news anchor delivering a somber announcement: an asteroid is set to collide with Earth on December 25, 2024. The scene quickly transitions as Seung Gi, visibly shaken by the apocalyptic news, abandons the newsroom in a desperate rush to spend his final moments with his loved ones.

Various artists such as Taemin from SHINee, EXO’s Baekyun, Chen, Xiumin, the tiro VIVIZ, Ha Sung Woon, Lee Mujin, BADVILLAIN and BE’O were featured. Throughout the video, the asteroids seem to be moving closer to the Earth and they look rather peaceful with what is coming for them. The song is a festive carol with lyrics that focus on cherishing moments with loved ones and celebrating as if it were the final occasion to do so.

Advertisement

ONE HUNDRED is a South Korean entertainment conglomerate established through the collaboration of MC Mong (Shin Dong Hyun) and Cha Ga Won, the chairman of the p_Arc Group, a major real estate firm. Founded to create a robust platform for entertainment and media production, ONE HUNDRED oversees multiple subsidiaries, including BPM Entertainment (Big Planet Made), Million Market, and INB100.

BPM Entertainment, formed in 2021, is home to artists like VIVIZ, Taemin, Ha Sung Woon, Lee Mu Jin, and Ren. Million Market is primarily focused on hip-hop and includes MC Mong as one of its key figures. In May 2024, ONE HUNDRED expanded its portfolio by integrating INB100, the company established by EXO’s Baekhyun, further diversifying its artist lineup to include Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin. This merger aimed to strengthen its global competitiveness by combining INB100's talent pool with BPM's infrastructure and expertise.

The company has also announced plans to establish an international branch, ONE HUNDRED USA, to facilitate overseas collaborations and artist activities, solidifying its position as a global entertainment powerhouse.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lee Se Young and Na In Woo stir hearts with emotional reunion in Motel California teaser; watch