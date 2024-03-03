Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Kareena Kapoor dazzles in shimmery saree, Saif Ali Khan twins with Taimur; Karisma is vision in white

On the second day of the pre-wedding party, the Ambanis had a long list of events planned for their guests. After finishing off with a jungle safari and enjoying a chill evening, their guests were all set for the Sangeet which was one of the most anticipated events of the night. As celebs started arriving, we saw the Kapoor sisters along with Saif and Taimur posing together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan pose with Taimur and Karisma Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were earlier spotted posing for the cameras at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding soiree. In the pictures, Bebo and Lolo looked pretty as always as they wore some beautiful ensembles for the night. The Jaane Jaan actress was seen donning a shimmery saree and a halter-neck blouse which made heads turn. She accessorized her look with dangling earrings and tied her hair in a sleek top bun. Kareena added drama to her eye makeup and kept her lips muted.

Take a look:

Along with her was the Dangerous Ishhq star who looked like a vision in white. Karisma Kapoor wore an indo-western outfit that had a mid-length coat along with a satin white skirt. She added lots of elements to her look like a pearl headband along with an attached maang tika, a diamond-studded bag, and a haathphool along with matching earrings. Kareena also posed with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan who looked like royalty in a black bandhgala paired with white pants. Their eldest son Taimur Ali Khan matched his outfit with his daddy.

Advertisement

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Salman Khan looks dapper in black kurta; greets Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni; WATCH