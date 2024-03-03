Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Salman Khan looks dapper in black kurta; greets Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni; WATCH

Since morning, we saw many Bollywood biggies attend the multiple events organized for their amusement. After waiting for so long, Salman Khan’s fans were finally graced with a glimpse of the bhaijaan of Bollywood at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash.

Salman Khan arrives in a black kurta and pathani for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala

The night has just started and the guests have arrived at the venue for the Sangeet of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Tiger 3 star Salman Khan was also spotted exchanging pleasantries with Bollywood celebs and other public figures. In the video, Khan can be seen looking dapper in a black kurta-pathani set as he hugs the groom-to-be Anant Ambani. They even indulged in a conversation that got them cracking. Soon after, Tiger Shroff comes to greet Salman and hugs him.

In another clip, the dashing men of the event gathered together and had a little chat. Actor Ranveer Singh was seen hugging the Sultan actor. He also met with ace Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. Arjun Kapoor was also seen in the frame along with Aaryan Khan.

